West Mercia Police proposes to cut front desk opening times
Front desks at some police stations could close two days a week under new proposals.
West Mercia Police said it was looking to shut some front desks in Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire on Sundays and Mondays.
The force said it was due to people communicating more with the force online or via the phone.
Residents are being invited to take part in a public consultation on the plans until 25 October.
Currently all six stations are open from 08:00 until 18:30 Monday to Friday and 10:00 to 16:00 at weekends and bank holidays.
Under the plans, Shrewsbury, Hereford, Telford and Worcester front desks would open from 09:00 to 17:00 from Tuesday to Saturday, with no Sunday, Monday or bank holiday opening times.
The desk at Redditch would open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and alternate Saturdays from 09:00 to 17:00, with no Sunday, Monday or bank holiday opening.
While Kidderminster would open on Thursdays, Fridays and alternate Saturdays from 09:00 to 17:00, also with no Sunday, Monday or bank holiday opening.
Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Jones said: "Contacting us online is proving to be a popular and convenient way for people to report a wide range of non-emergency crimes or incidents, apply for firearms licensing, pass on information or concerns and update us on a crime report.
"We want to ensure we continue to operate in line with these changing public expectations."
The move would not affect officer numbers nor the number of bases the force has, she said.
