West Mercia Police pauses consultation on front desk opening hours
- Published
A consultation into proposals which would see some police station front desks close two days a week has been paused a day after it began.
West Mercia Police launched the questionnaire on Monday to gather opinions on the proposals, which include shutting some front desks in Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire on Sundays and Mondays.
On Tuesday, it said the survey was being withdrawn while revisions were made and it was "listening to the views of stakeholders".
Currently all six stations where desk opening hours could be cut are open from 08:00 until 18:30 Monday to Friday and 10:00 to 16:00 at weekends and bank holidays.
But the force put forward proposals to reduce the days and hours of the front counters at Shrewsbury; Hereford; Telford; Worcester; Redditch; and Kidderminster due to people communicating more with the force online or via the phone.
Following the survey's withdrawal, Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Jones said: "It is really important to us that we hear directly from our communities on proposed service changes, so we are able to make informed decisions.
"As part of the consultation process, we are also listening to the views of stakeholders and partners including the police and crime commissioner and are taking their views and concerns into consideration."
The force said it would update residents on when the survey would be republished.
