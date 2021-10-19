Premier League footballer's bail extended in child sex offences probe
A Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of child sex offences has had his bail extended.
The player, who has not been named for legal reasons, was arrested on 16 July and interviewed by officers before being released on bail.
Greater Manchester Police said his bail had been extended to 16 January.
The player remains suspended by his club while the investigation continues, and the club said it was assisting with the investigation.
