York Army open day encourages Muslim women recruits
A group of Muslim women from Bradford has been given a taste of Army life.
They were given a chance to tackle an assault course and take part in paintballing and other activities at barracks in York.
The event was designed to inspire more Muslims to join the armed forces.
Latest figures from the MoD show there are currently 650 Muslims serving in the RAF, Army and Royal Navy out of a total force of just under 150,000 service personnel.
Maj Kate Haniford, from the Royal Artillery, said the day was designed to show those taking part what the Army did, adding that all roles were now open to women.
"The Army is an organisation that should represent the society that it serves," said Maj Haniford.
"It's really super-important that more Muslim women are aware of the opportunities in the Army. If they are more aware then they are more likely to consider the Army as a career of choice."
As well as the outdoor activities, the Army held information sessions about available careers.
One of the participants, Salina Choudhry, 27, a data analyst, said if she were younger she would have considered joining the Army.
"I guess you have this perception of what the Army is, and coming here and seeing all the opportunities available to you it's definitely opened up my eyes," she said.
Meanwhile, another participant, Hareem, said the day had made her consider a career in the forces.
"It's totally changed my mind. After today, I would definitely look into it just because they've got so many amazing experiences and all these opportunities."
