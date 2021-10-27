Yorkshire and Lincolnshire transport upgrades get levelling up funding
A multimillion-pound list of transport improvements and projects across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire has been set out in the chancellor's Budget.
Rishi Sunak committed funding for train, tram, bus and cycle schemes as part of his "levelling up" vow.
The West Bradford-Cycle Superhighway will be extended, while South Yorkshire will get new Supertram vehicles.
However, West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin said levelling up needed to be about more than just transport funding.
"We need to invest in people, boosting skills and opportunities to ensure that everyone in our communities can thrive," the Labour mayor said.
"Levelling up cannot just be about transport improvements."
In South Yorkshire, £570m is to be spent on 600 miles of new cycle lane, road improvements between Doncaster and Barnsley and the beginning of the project to renew Supertram.
Sheffield council leader Terry Fox welcomed the investment but said much more funding in public transport would be necessary to give commuters a service comparable to that enjoyed by Londoners and make "levelling up" a reality.
In West Yorkshire, £830m earmarked from the budget will go towards extending the cycle highway and improving the A61 between Wakefield and Leeds for buses, cyclists and pedestrians.
There will also be a better electric vehicle programme in Kirklees, including charging points on residential streets.
However, the chancellor's spending plan for the year ahead made no mention about Northern Powerhouse Rail - the proposal for a new line across the Pennines with a station in Bradford - or the government's plans for the eastern leg of HS2.
Ms Brabin said both projects were "vital to improving connections" between the North and Midlands, adding: "We're told they are coming soon, but the watered-down versions that are rumoured are not acceptable."
The chancellor also announced the region will get a £187m share of the levelling up fund.
Bids were submitted by local authorities across the UK for local infrastructure improvements, such as regenerating town centre and high streets, local transport upgrades, and investment in culture and heritage.
Among the ten projects to benefit are a waterfront extension and a revamp of the town centre in Doncaster, a refurbishment of Halifax Swimming Pool, a new leisure and wellbeing centre in Bradford, and improvements to Rotherham town centre.
Bradford West MP Naz Shah said the leisure centre would "make a big difference to people's lives".
In Lincolnshire, £23m has been allocated to improve the A16 corridor between Spalding and Boston and to build a four-screen cinema in Gainsborough town centre.
In Hull, almost £20m will be spent on the Albion Square development and renovating Whitefriargate.
