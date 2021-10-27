Angela Rayner: Man arrested over threats to deputy Labour leader
- Published
A man has been arrested after deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner received threatening and abusive phone calls.
The 52-year-old was held by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) on suspicion of malicious communications at an address in Halifax on Wednesday morning.
A spokesperson for the MP said she and her staff had received a number of threatening, malicious and abusive communications in recent weeks.
Ms Rayner thanked the police "for their work during these investigations".
The arrest was directly related to a number of abusive phone calls she received on 15 October, police said, with the individual being bailed pending further inquiries.
Det Sgt Christopher Dean, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "Abusive, threatening or bullying behaviour towards anyone is completely unacceptable, and we will always do what we can to ensure those responsible are identified and held accountable for their behaviour.
"Although we have arrested one man our investigation remains very much ongoing and we will continue to pursue all available lines of enquiry to identify all those responsible."
Bereavement leave
A spokesperson for the Ashton-under-Lyne MP added: "Abuse and threats of this nature don't just have an impact on Angela but also on her family, her children and her staff who are on the receiving end of these communications.
"We are working with the police to ensure that the perpetrators of these crimes are brought to justice."
Ms Rayner was currently on bereavement leave after losing a close loved one and hoped to return to work "as soon as possible", her spokesperson added.
The arrest comes amid increased concern over the safety of MPs and the level of abuse they receive following the killing of Sir David Amess.
The veteran Conservative MP for Southend West was fatally stabbed in a suspected terror attack during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.