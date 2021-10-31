Southampton-Bournemouth rail line closed for five days
- Published
The railway line between Southampton and Bournemouth is to close for five consecutive days for engineering work.
Tracks and wiring will be replaced, bridges repaired and drainage improved during the work starting on Monday.
The entire Southampton to Bournemouth line will be shut on Monday only. The Brockenhurst to Bournemouth stretch will be closed the remaining four days.
Network Rail said it was carrying out the work on weekdays, not weekends, because of a fall in commuter numbers.
Rail replacement buses will be operating in both directions for South Western Railway (SWR) and Cross Country passengers.
Network Rail Wessex route director Mark Killick said: "We never take the decision to close a busy stretch of railway lightly and have reviewed our approach carefully to confirm it is the best option."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.