BBC News

York death: Two charged with murder after man found dead at house

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption, Police were called to Markham Crescent at about 17:30 BST on Wednesday

Two men have appeared in court charged with murder after a man was found dead at a house in York.

The 35-year-old man was discovered at the property on Markham Crescent by police on Wednesday evening.

The deceased did not live at the house, North Yorkshire Police said.

Craig Hudson, 39, and Curtis Turpin, 34, appeared earlier before magistrates and both were remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 2 November.

Mr Hudson, of Roundtree Avenue, York, appeared at Harrogate Magistrates' Court and Mr Turpin, of Markham Crescent, appeared at York Magistrates' Court.

A third man arrested in relation to the death has been released on police bail whilst enquiries continue.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.