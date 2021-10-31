South Central Ambulance Service declares critical incident
An ambulance service has declared a so-called critical incident because of "extreme pressures" and an "overwhelming" number of calls.
South Central Ambulance Service pleaded for people to only dial 999 in a life-threatening emergency.
In June, the service warned it was under "immense pressure" from a surge in demand that was "largely unrelated to Covid-19".
It said the volume of 999 calls at the time was about 25% above normal.
The service said a combination of factors were to blame, including GP waiting-list backlogs, ambulance queues at hospitals and people who had not been able to get medical help during the pandemic.
The service covers the counties of Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Hampshire and Oxfordshire, as well as operating non-emergency patient transport services in Sussex and Surrey.
On Saturday evening the service tweeted: "Please, please support us by using our services wisely, we're here for life threatening illnesses and injuries."
On Wednesday, the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives said the sector was experiencing "some of the highest levels of emergency activity in its history".
Managing director Martin Flaherty said: "This is regrettably leading to delays in the sector's ability to respond to some patients."
In May, South Western Ambulance Service also declared a critical incident, warning some patients may have had to wait longer for an ambulance to reach them.
According to the NHS, a declaration of a critical incident allows all health and care organisations to work together and focus on resolving the situation.
