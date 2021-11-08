Arrest after death of Joshua Spender at Crewe pedestrian crossing
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a van fatally struck a pedestrian at a crossing in Crewe.
Joshua Spender, 23, from the town, died in hospital after he was was hit in Macon Way at 17:30 GMT on Friday.
The trainee accountant was described by his family as considerate and caring.
Cheshire Police said a 29-year-old man from Market Drayton, Shropshire, had been arrested on Sunday and remained in custody.
He is also being held on suspicion of driving while disqualified, failing to stop, driving without insurance and obstructing a police constable, the force said.
