Jurassic Coast cliff fall at West Bay cuts of section of beach
- Published
A "substantial" rockfall along the Jurassic Coast has blocked a section of beach.
People have been advised to avoid the area after a section of East Cliff collapsed at West Bay in Dorset.
Coastguard crews were called to the scene at 07:40 GMT. No-one was injured.
Dorset Council said rangers were at the scene and would continue to monitor the area. It comes after a number of cliff falls and landslips in the same area in April.
"Although the rockfall is substantial it is not as big as previous rockfalls," a council spokeswoman said.
"Signage is not required at this time and the footpath remains unaffected.
"We are advising the public to stay away as there could be further rockfall."
