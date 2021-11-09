Man charged over death of man at Crewe pedestrian crossing
A man has appeared in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a van fatally struck a pedestrian at a crossing in Crewe.
Joshua Spender, 23, from the town, died in hospital after he was was hit in Macon Way at 17:30 GMT on 5 November.
William Bratton, 29, from Riverside Drive, Market Drayton, Shropshire, appeared at Crewe Magistrates' Court earlier.
He was remanded into custody to appear at Chester Crown Court on 7 December.
Mr Bratton is also charged with the following offences:
- Aggravated vehicle taking
- Causing death by driving an unlicensed vehicle
- Causing death by driving while disqualified
- Being the driver of a vehicle which failed to stop after a road accident
- Being the driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident and failing to report the accident
- Obstructing a constable in the execution of duty.
Following his death, the family of Mr Spender, a trainee accountant, described him as "considerate and caring".
