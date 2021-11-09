BBC News

Man charged over death of man at Crewe pedestrian crossing

Joshua Spender was described by his family as a "caring and considerate" man

A man has appeared in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a van fatally struck a pedestrian at a crossing in Crewe.

Joshua Spender, 23, from the town, died in hospital after he was was hit in Macon Way at 17:30 GMT on 5 November.

William Bratton, 29, from Riverside Drive, Market Drayton, Shropshire, appeared at Crewe Magistrates' Court earlier.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Chester Crown Court on 7 December.

Mr Bratton is also charged with the following offences:

  • Aggravated vehicle taking
  • Causing death by driving an unlicensed vehicle
  • Causing death by driving while disqualified
  • Being the driver of a vehicle which failed to stop after a road accident
  • Being the driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident and failing to report the accident
  • Obstructing a constable in the execution of duty.

Following his death, the family of Mr Spender, a trainee accountant, described him as "considerate and caring".

