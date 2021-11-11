In pictures: Poppy displays across southern England
As the country prepares to mark Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday, creative displays have appeared at locations around the south of England.
Poppy displays made of wool, toppers for post boxes and poppy cascades made from plastic drinks bottles have all been made by individuals and community groups.
This year marks the centenary of the Royal British Legion and the poppy fund, which was set up in the years after World War One to help veterans and their families.
The nation is due to pause for a two minute silence at 11:00 GMT - exactly 103 years after the armistice which ended World War One.
In Hook, hundreds of volunteers have been knitting individual woollen poppies since the beginning of the year.
They have been put on 28 drapes around the Hampshire town by the Hook in Bloom group.
In Dorchester, Fiona Hooper has made a cascade of poppies, each individually cut out from the bottom of plastic fizzy drinks bottles.
Ms Hooper said she started work on the project in January and estimated she used about 1,000 bottles to create the display at her house on Monmouth Road, many donated by friends and neighbours.
She has raised more than £500 for the RAF Benevolent Fund.
In Lyndhurst in the New Forest, a "river" of knitted poppies has been created on a bank outside St Michael and All Angels church in the centre of the village.
More of the poppies have been placed around the altar inside the church.
In Bracknell, a number of large poppies have been placed on roundabouts by the council to mark Remembrance Day.
Members of the Ringwood Afternoon Women's Institute knitted more woollen poppies which are adorning the front of Greyfriars Community Centre.
The display also has a number of purple poppies as a tribute to animals killed in conflict.
