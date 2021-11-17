Ben Smith: 18-year-old who suffered fatal head injury had 'so much love'
An 18-year-old who died after what police say was an "altercation" outside a McDonald's restaurant was "a very special young man", his family said.
Ben Smith, of Melksham, Wiltshire, suffered a head injury in Bath in the early hours of 1 November. He died in hospital the next day.
In a statement, his family said he was "kind and caring" and had "so much love for all of those around him".
A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains on police bail.
Mr Smith died after suffering the fatal injuries in Corn Street between 02:30 and 03:00 GMT.
His family paid tribute to their "much loved son, brother and grandson" who loved sport and had "a bright future ahead of him".
They said they and his friends were "absolutely devastated at the loss", with his friends adding he was "the glue that held us all together".
Another friend said: "The truth is, when someone so full of character and kindness is taken away from this world so suddenly for no reason, it leaves the biggest void in everyone's heart who knew him.
"Ben had so much of his life left to live, alongside his brother Alex, whose life will never be the same.
"A life that he was looking forward to living, as well as fulfilling his dreams and ambitions."
