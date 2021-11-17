Liverpool bomber had been planning attack since April
- Published
Liverpool bomber Emad Al Swealmeen began making purchases for his attack in April, counter-terror police have said.
Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson said the 32-year-old asylum seeker, who was born in Iraq, had rented a property in the city seven months ago.
Al Swealmeen had suffered from periods of mental illness which will "form part of the investigation", he added.
A post-mortem found he died from injuries caused by explosion.
Al Swealmeen was a passenger in a taxi when his homemade device exploded outside Liverpool Women's Hospital shortly before 11:00 GMT on Remembrance Sunday.
The incident has been declared a terrorist attack and the UK terror threat level has since been raised from substantial to severe, meaning an attack is "highly likely".
Mr Jackson, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North West, said: "A complex picture is emerging over the purchases of the component parts of the device, we know that Al Swealmeen rented the property from April this year and we believe relevant purchases have been made at least since that time.
"We have now traced a next of kin for Al Swealmeen who has informed us that he was born in Iraq."
He said police were "not finding any link to others in the Merseyside area of concern but this remains a fast moving investigation and as more becomes known we cannot rule out action against others".
Mr Jackson also said Al Swealmeen had suffered from periods of mental illness and that will "form part of the investigation and will take some time to fully understand".
"We continue to appeal for people who knew him, especially those who associated with him this year as we try and piece together the events leading up to this incident and the reasons for it," he said.
Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust, which provides mental health services, said Al Swealmeen had received treatment in the past but was not under their care at the time of the explosion.
Police said he had lived at a property in Sutcliffe Street, in the Kensington area of Liverpool, for some time and began renting a property in Rutland Avenue, near Sefton Park, in April.
Mr Jackson said "significant items" had been recovered from the Rutland Avenue address, where searches have been taking place since Sunday.
The BBC has confirmed Al Swealmeen made a legal attempt to gain permission to stay in the UK, but it was rejected without being considered in court.
Malcolm Hitchcott, a Christian activist in Liverpool, said he and his wife offered Al Swealmeen a place to stay for eight months in 2017 after he told them he had lost his case and was destitute.
"He really had a passion about Jesus that I wish many Christians had, and he was ready to learn," Mr Hitchcott told BBC Radio Merseyside.
"He was absolutely genuine, as far as I could tell. I was in no doubt by the time that he left us at the end of that eight months that he was a Christian."