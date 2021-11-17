North Yorkshire and Cleveland homes shaken by loud bang
Residents have reported homes shaking and windows vibrating following a loud bang across parts of North Yorkshire and East Cleveland.
The noise was reported in several areas, including Malton, Whitby and Redcar at about 15:50 GMT.
The British Geological Survey (BGS) said despite claims of an earthquake, it was thought the sound came from above, rather than below the ground.
The RAF said it was checking reports for mentions of a sonic boom.
The BGS said it received reports of "a low rumble ending in a thud" and someone feeling "the ground tremble", amid speculation there had been an earthquake after one was recorded in the West of Scotland during the early hours of Tuesday.
However, following analysis, seismologists determined the cause to have been the result of a sound as opposed to movements in the ground.
It said data from its seismic networks in the region had been examined, with "signals consistent with a possible sonic origin" recorded between 15:47 and 15:49 GMT on several stations in North Yorkshire.
"The reports received are also consistent with historical observations received for previous events with a sonic origin," it added.
'Kids froze, dog ran'
In response to suggestions that it could have been a sonic boom from an aircraft, an RAF spokesperson said they would examine reports about the incident.
David Banks, from Malton, told BBC Radio York that his house started to vibrate for about 20 seconds.
"It was that kind of level of sound, it was the rattling of the windows and the sound of vibration," he added.
Whitby councillor Phillip Trumper said he could see his windows vibrating and also felt his house shake.
"It sounded like something really heavy falling over in the house next door," he said.
Dr Amy-Jane Beer tweeted that the sound was "felt in the air and all through our bodies near Castle Howard".
"Kids froze, dog ran for her life," she wrote, adding: "Former now thrilled, latter hiding under my bed."
