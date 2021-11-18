Man, 66, admits 1990 Honeybourne Line rape
A man has admitted raping an 18-year-old woman who was walking her dog on a footpath more than 30 years ago.
Paul Shakespeare threatened the woman with a sharpened wooden stick with a nail in it in broad daylight before assaulting her in Cheltenham in April 1990.
Shakespeare, of Scaleby Close, Carlisle, appeared at Gloucester Crown Court and pleaded guilty to rape.
The 66-year-old will be sentenced in January.
The case featured on the BBC's Crimewatch programme in 2008 but despite a huge number of calls from the public, no one was ever charged.
Shakespeare was caught after a DNA sample, taken by police for an unrelated offence earlier this year, matched the profile of the attacker on the national database.
The attack happened as the woman walked along the Honeybourne Line in the town on Sunday 29 April that year.
Gloucestershire Constabulary said they were now working with police forces elsewhere in the country to see if Shakespeare is connected to any other unsolved crimes.
