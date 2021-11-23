Bryony Page's Azerbaijan gold medal win 'surreal'
- Published
Trampolinist Bryony Page said it felt "surreal" to have won a world title.
Ms Page, 30, from Wrenbury, near Nantwich in Cheshire, won individual gold at the Trampolining World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Her father, Steve, said it was "a dream come true" for his daughter at the weekend, which demonstrated the "passion" she puts into her event.
Ms Page said she felt a "mixture of emotions" when she realised she had won, but found it "very overwhelming".
"I keep replaying my routine in my head and watching it back on the video, to try and relive the moment and try and take it in as much as possible but it doesn't feel real yet," she said.
"I think because it has been a target of mine for so long and I finished fourth at my first world championships actually in 2010, a very long time ago, and then fifth in 2015 worlds so I know I've been close to the podium.
"It has been a long time to have that dream and miss out on several occasions to the final from the semi-final, just not quite making it."
She was also one of the competitors who claimed bronze in the all-around team final.
Ms Page, who trains in Sheffield, became the first British trampolinist to win an Olympic medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where she picked up silver as well as winning bronze at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
She said she is going to take some time to rest before the new year, but is already looking forward to the forthcoming competitions.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk