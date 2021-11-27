Storm Arwen: Revellers snowed in at Britain's highest pub
- Published
A number of people had to sleep on the floor of Britain's highest pub after Storm Arwen battered Yorkshire.
Twenty people, including an Oasis tribute band, were unable to leave the Tan Hill Inn in the Yorkshire Dales after being snowed in on Friday.
Elsewhere in the region, strong winds and snow have caused power cuts, fallen tress and travel disruption.
Stranded lorries led to the complete closure of the M1 northbound at Barnsley with severe traffic delays.
Staff at the Tan Hill Inn, which is 1,732ft (528m) above sea level, woke up to some 3ft (0.9m) of snow.
Anya Harnett, who works there, said about 60 people, including 40 pre-booked guests, are currently unable to leave due to the weather conditions.
The 19-year-old said: "We're all making the best of the situation. Everyone is welcome to stay as long as needed, we've got enough supplies to keep people warm and fed."
The bar worker said people had been trying to leave earlier in the morning but "there was no way of getting out".
"We'll just have to wait for the weather to ease and the snow to go, but we're used to this up here."
Elsewhere, thousands of homes are without power in parts of Leeds, the Calder Valley and Halifax, as well as in North Yorkshire.
In Scarborough, people in Sandringham Street have been asked to stay inside because of falling debris after tiles have been blown off roofs.
The fire service said it had attended multiple incidents and said the area was "very dangerous".
We are attending multiple incidents in Scarborough where tiles are blowing from roofs. If possible please remain indoors until the wind reduces as falling debris is extremely dangerous at this time.— North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service (@NorthYorksFire) November 27, 2021
North Yorkshire County Council has urged people not to drive unless absolutely essential.
Travel disruption has also hit many rail services, with Northern train services suspended between Scarborough and Bridlington.
A number of Northern and LNER services have also been affected.
Meanwhile, Christmas festivities and other events have been cancelled including performances of Cinderella at Harrogate Theatre because of a leak.
A number of attractions have also been closed including Stockeld Park, Dalby Forest and Castle Howard.
