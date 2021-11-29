BBC News

In pictures: Storm Arwen brings snow, waves and winds

Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
People were advised to stay away from the coast as huge waves were whipped up by the wind, as seen at Roker in Sunderland

Storm Arwen brought winds of up to 98mph as well as large waves and heavy snowfall across the weekend.

A red warning for wind was in place from 15:00 GMT on Friday through to Saturday morning up the North East coast into Scotland.

Three people were killed by falling trees with thousands of homes hit by power cuts.

Here are a selection of photographs from across the country showing some of the impact of Storm Arwen.

Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
The wind brought down hundreds of trees, including in the centre of Norton near Stockton-on-Tees
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
The weather brought parts of the North East to a standstill, with the Tyne and Wear Metro and rail services hit
Image source, BBC Weather Watcher Belle
Image caption,
Large parts of the country were hit by snow, including Lichfield in Staffordshire
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
Heavy snow also fell on the Yorkshire Dales, as captured here at Gunnerside
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
Many Yorkshire residents woke to a covering of snow on Saturday and Sunday
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
The weather did not deter this pair from walking on Grinton Moor in North Yorkshire...
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
...or these ramblers near Buxton in the Peak District
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
People were snowed in at the Tan Hill Inn in North Yorkshire for three nights after going to see an Oasis tribute act on Friday
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
Lee Park in Liverpool also got a covering of snow
Image source, Reuters
Image caption,
Leek in Staffordshire got a dumping of snow
Image source, BBC Weather Watcher Tambotaylor
Image caption,
The BBC Weather Watchers have been out in force to photograph the effects of Storm Arwen, as seen here in Coventry...
Image source, BBC Weather Watcher Snaphappy
Image caption,
...and at Lickey End in Worcestershire

All pictures are subject to copyright.

