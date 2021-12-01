Chippenham mum wants son moved after alleged care home assault
By Karen Gardner
BBC Wiltshire reporter
- Published
A mother says her son is not safe after he was allegedly assaulted in his care home by another resident.
Sarah Harrington, whose son Brandon Hackett has severe learning difficulties, wants him moved from his accommodation in Radstock, Somerset.
She wants him placed closer to the family home in Chippenham, Wiltshire.
Avon and Somerset Police said an alleged assault was reported, and Wiltshire Council said a safeguarding investigation was being carried out.
Mrs Harrington said her son, who is 28, was moved into Bedborough House in Radstock as an "emergency placement" four years ago, but has remained there because there was no place for him in his home county of Wiltshire.
She said she felt Wiltshire Council had "not been in any rush to help", although recently she had been given the news that there was a possible home for him near her home in Chippenham.
Bedborough House said it was rated 'good' by the Care Quality Commission, and staff there were experienced in caring for people with autism and complex care requirements.
Wiltshire Council said it could not discuss individual cases but it tried to ensure people in care "can live close to their families when this is possible".
'Bitten all over'
Mrs Harrington said 2021 had been "horrendous" for Brandon, involving an alleged accidental drug overdose, which was being investigated, and then the allegation of assault.
"He was in his bed asleep and he was attacked, viciously attacked, by another resident," she said.
"He was bitten all over. I actually think he could be suffering post-traumatic stress, it was such a brutal attack."
As well as being caused great stress by the journey to and from Radstock on home visits, she said being in accommodation with other people was not suitable for her son.
"He's very noise sensitive. Any kind of aggression at all - loud noises, shouting - causes him great anxiety."
A spokesman for Bedborough House said before a person was admitted "a joint assessment of the home's suitability is conducted with the commissioning body to ensure appropriate care can be provided there".
"Our first priority is always the wellbeing of the people we look after, and we work extremely closely with the families who place their loved ones in our care."
They said if an incident occurred "we have strong processes in place to ensure that lessons are learned and that our procedures are as robust as possible".
"All incidents are investigated, and we keep relatives updated throughout the process.
"Where necessary, an external safeguarding team is alerted, who investigate the incident separately from Priory."
No criminal action
Avon and Somerset Police said in a statement that an allegation of assault causing actual bodily harm had been reported to it by care home staff but that "following assessment, it was determined that we could not proceed criminally with the suspect".
"Officers made the appropriate safeguarding referrals," the statement added.
A Wiltshire Council spokesperson said: "It would be inappropriate for us to discuss individual cases however it is important to say we do work closely with those using our services and their families to look for the best way forward for them.
"This includes ensuring they can live close to their families when this is possible and we work closely with partners on these arrangements and keep in regular contact with the family to keep them updated.
"We are sorry if any of those using our services or family members are unhappy and we will always work with them to come to a resolution which works best for everyone."
