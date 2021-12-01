Teenager admits fraud over fundraiser set up after fatal crash
A teenager has pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation over a fake fundraising page set up after four young men died in a car crash.
Kyle Saunders, 18, of Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, admitted the charge at Swindon Magistrates Court and will be sentenced on 18 January, 2022.
Wiltshire Police investigated the GoFundMe page titled 'Jordan, Corey, Matt, Ryan Memorial'.
It appeared after four men died on the A4 in Wiltshire in August 2020.
Meanwhile, Jason Macdonald, 37, also from Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, has been charged with acquiring, using or possessing criminal property in connection with the case and is due to go on trial on 7 January, 2022.
Matthew Parke, 19, Corey Owen, 19, Ryan Nelson, 20, and Jordan Rawlings, 20, all from Calne, Wiltshire, died when the vehicle they were in left the road and crashed into a house at Derry Hill.
Their families have been kept updated on the investigation, police said.
