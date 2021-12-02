Storm Arwen: Major incident declared as thousands without power
A major incident has been declared as thousands of people remain without power six days after Storm Arwen wreaked havoc across northern England.
Durham County Council, which issued the alert, said it followed "one of the worst storms in the last decade".
The move means additional support from the council and emergency services will be made available to people hit by a loss of power.
Durham County Council said areas affected since Storm Arwen struck last Friday included Teesdale and Weardale.
Communities in east Durham and to the north and west of Durham have also been badly hit, it said.
The authority said it had declared a major incident as Northern Powergrid (NP) was "not yet in a position to confirm when supplies will be reinstated to all properties across County Durham and it is important that all possible resources are made available to support residents affected by the power cuts".
Welfare checks
John Hewitt, chairman of the the county's Strategic Co-ordination Group, said: "We are aware that many people have been left without power for almost a week now and we are working closely with Northern Powergrid to ensure that supplies are restored as soon as possible, particularly those who are vulnerable.
"In the meantime, our priority is ensuring that support is available to everyone who needs it and we have teams from all organisations out in communities offering a range of advice and practical support."
Council and emergency services staff, along with workers from Northumbrian Water and NP, have been carrying out welfare checks on residents over recent days - providing bottled water, other essentials and access to phones.
Hot food trucks have also been travelling around communities while Durham University has provided up to eight flats as temporary accommodation for families still without electricity supplies, the council added.
NP said County Durham and Northumberland were still its worst-affected areas and engineers were making quick temporary fixes but would return to make permanent repairs.
It said that as of 15:00 GMT it had restored power to 230,300 of its customers.
