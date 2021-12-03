Tamar tolls could increase due to impact of Covid
- Published
The cost of using the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry could increase due to the impact of coronavirus.
The Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee said "traffic is still less than 90% of pre Covid levels".
It is proposing increasing the tolls from £2 to £2.60 for cash users, and from £1 to £1.30 for discounted tags.
The committee said it was "facing unprecedented financial challenges" and a consultation on the changes would start in January.
Reserves 'completely depleted'
Joint chairs councillors Jonathan Drean and Martin Worth said: "We understand that any proposal to revise prices will be unwelcome, but it is vital to ensure the future of the two crossings."
A toll rise was considered for the beginning of 2021, but a government grant meant it was deferred.
The organisation said its reserves were forecast to be "completely depleted during 2022".
It said it was almost entirely funded by people paying the tolls.
About 18 million vehicles cross the bridge each year, and two million on the ferries - the UK's busiest inland waterway ferry crossing.
A proposal for National Highways to contribute to the maintenance of the bridge was rejected by the government earlier this year.
If the changes are adopted, the discounted tag rates should apply early in 2022, but the cash increase would not take effect until January 2023.
The Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry - which connect Devon and Cornwall - are jointly owned and operated by Cornwall Council and Plymouth City Council.
