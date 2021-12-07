'Predatory' Thames Valley Police officer would have been sacked
- Published
A former senior police officer engaged in "predatory behaviour" in an effort to get female colleagues to have sex with him, a misconduct panel found.
A misconduct hearing heard he "relentlessly pursued" women in more junior roles over nearly two years.
Thames Valley Police said the officer's behaviour did not stop even after he was warned by his superiors.
The hearing was held in private and his identity will not be revealed because of worries over his health.
It took place on 8 November but the panel's findings were published on Thames Valley Police's website for the first time on Tuesday.
The panel said he had shown a "lack of respect" for the women, and said a "high level of harm" had been caused by his actions.
Its members found his conduct "fell far below the standards expected of any police officer and especially of one of his rank and years of service".
It found the officer, who resigned before the panel took place, had undertaken "deliberate and clearly targeted" behaviour with "malign intent".
The panel's members found he would have been sacked without notice had he not already resigned.
The former officer was found to have demonstrated "some remorse" for his behaviour and "acknowledged the errors of judgment he had made".
His name will be placed on the College of Policing's barred list.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.