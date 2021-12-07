Storm Barra causes travel disruption across Dorset and Hampshire
Ferries were cancelled, trains have been delayed and a Christmas market closed as winds from Storm Barra battered the south coast of England.
Gusts of 50mph resulted in flood warnings for parts of Dorset and Hampshire as travel operators planned for disruption throughout the day.
Red Funnel and Hovertravel services to the Isle of Wight have been cancelled, while trains were ordered to slow down in case of falling trees and debris.
Disruption is likely into Wednesday.
A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind was in place for the south of England until 18:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Network Rail said it had imposed a 50mph speed limit for trains on coastal routes, and posted photographs on social media of debris that had blown across the tracks.
It added that it shut Lymington Pier station in the New Forest as the high tide was "blowing enough water on the line to short-out the live rail".
In Dorset, Bournemouth's Christmas market was shut in the morning due to high winds, and the Sandbanks Ferry to Studland was taken out of operation.
The storm has also been affecting the north of England, which has been hit by heavy snow and gale-force winds.
