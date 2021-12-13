Flood barriers come down as River Severn levels fall
- Published
Flood barriers are being taken down as levels drop on the River Severn.
They went up in Shrewsbury and Ironbridge, in Shropshire, and Bewdley in Worcestershire on Friday in the wake of Storm Barra.
The Environment Agency said water levels were falling, but it was continuing to monitor the situation with more rain forecast.
Four flood alerts, where flooding is possible, remain in place for the West Midlands.
They include on the River Severn in Shropshire, another at its confluence with the River Vyrnwy on the border with Wales, the Tern and Perry catchments near Wem and Market Drayton, as well as for the River Lugg south of Leominster, Herefordshire.
A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: "There is still some rain in the forecast over the next 48 hours, but not enough to need barriers to be required."
It said floodgates, which had been closed at Upton-on-Severn in Worcestershire, were also set to be reopened on Monday.
