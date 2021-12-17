Bramley: Man charged over stolen car involved in fatal crash
A 25-year-old man has been charged with robbery and the theft of a car which was later involved in a fatal crash.
The Vauxhall Zafira crashed into a bridge on Leeds and Bradford Road on Tuesday after it was taken from an address in Ganners Road, Bramley.
Alex Flint, 30, from Leeds, who was travelling in the car, died at the scene, West Yorkshire Police said.
Kallum Alderson, from Leeds, is due at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Mr Alderson has also been charged with an earlier attempted robbery in Ganners Green and an assault on October 25.
