Hadrian's Wall 1,900th anniversary events unveiled

Image source, Roger Clegg
Image caption,
The year-long programme is being planned and developed by communities, attractions and organisations along Hadrian's Wall

Events for a year-long festival to mark the 1,900th anniversary of the building of Hadrian's Wall have been unveiled.

The 73-mile (118km) wall from Tyneside to the Solway Firth, the northern boundary of the Roman empire, was constructed between AD122 and AD130.

A festival will run from 24 January 2022, Emperor Hadrian's birthday, until 23 December, which was the ancient Roman holiday of Saturnalia.

Walks, exhibitions, re-enactments and talks will be part of the celebrations.

More than 150 events, including a Roman-themed city of light and travelling Saturnalia celebrations, are just some of the things that will await visitors over the next year, with more to be added in the coming months.

Image source, Stuart Walker
Image caption,
Landmarks throughout Carlisle will be illuminated as part of the festival

The celebrations are being co-ordinated by Hadrian's Wall Partnership - a voluntary body made up of organisations responsible for the wall's Unesco World Heritage Site status - in collaboration with local organisations, communities and individuals.

Chair of the partnership, Lady Jane Gibson, said: "After many months of planning and consultation, it is a great pleasure to be announcing more information about the festival.

"It has been fantastic to see how the Wall has provided so much inspiration to people and how activity organisers have found new and exciting ways to tell its stories."

Image source, Vindolanda Trust
Image caption,
Re-enactments at attractions along Hadrian's Wall, such as Vindolanda, bring history to life

