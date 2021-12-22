Covid: Hull hospitals ban visits on adult wards
A hospital trust which restricted visits in response to fears over the Omicron variant has banned all visiting in adult wards.
Hull University Hospitals Trust (HUHT) said it took the "difficult decision" to protect to patients and staff as coronavirus cases continue to rise.
Other Yorkshire and Lincolnshire hospitals have announced similar measures.
Daily Covid-19 cases in the UK have exceeded 100,000 for the first time.
HUHT, which runs Hull Royal Infirmary and Castle Hill Hospital acknowledged that the visiting ban would have a "significant impact on patients and their families".
It said hospitals would use all opportunities for "virtual visiting" and alternative arrangements were in place for maternity, neonatal and paediatric services.
A restriction on visiting numbers had previously been introduced at the start of December.
If you want to visit a hospital patient the NHS suggest you check for the rules and restrictions in place, before arriving.
In North Yorkshire, Harrogate and District trust announced new rules from Thursday, although there would be some exceptions including visitors of patients reaching the end of their life.
Meanwhile in South Yorkshire, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals trust visiting rules currently are that one person was allowed to visit a patient for one hour each day but would need an appointment and have a negative lateral flow test.
United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust, that runs Lincoln, Boston and Grantham, has suspended general visiting, although again some visits to maternity and paediatric wards will be permitted as well as visits to dying patients.
The wave of Omicron appears to be milder according to preliminary studies published in the UK and South Africa.
Early evidence suggests fewer people are needing hospital treatment. However, the concern remains that the sheer number of cases could still overwhelm hospitals.
