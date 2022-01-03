Covid: CrossCountry Trains says services hit by crew shortages
A train company has warned that crew shortages as a result of Covid infections is leading to reduced services and cancellations.
CrossCountry said its "absenteeism rates were worsening each day" as a result of instances of Covid isolation.
The company, which runs services from Aberdeen, through Birmingham and to the South West, said more than one in 10 staff were now absent.
John Robson of CrossCountry said it would aim to protect core services.
He said such services includes those at peak times and city-to-city services which "people rely on and depend upon".
Changes and cancellations
"The absenteeism rates we are seeing at the moment are worsening each day and that is why we are going to look at what services we might decide to take out of operation strategically in order to protect those core services," he said.
The train operator said the "increasing levels of absence" among train crews was resulting in short notice changes and cancellations. It apologised for any inconvenience.
Meanwhile, Transport for Wales, which links Birmingham and Shrewsbury, switched to an emergency timetable last month because of an "expected rise in staff shortages due to the emergence of the Omicron variant".
The firm said the move aimed to ensure it provided a reliable service during the latest stage of pandemic.
Passengers are being advised to check before travelling.