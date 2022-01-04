Flood alerts remain after heavy rain in parts of the West Midlands
River levels remain high across parts of the West Midlands with flooding of low-lying roads and farmlands expected to continue.
Heavy rain and showers over the past week have led to four alerts being issued for parts of Herefordshire, Shropshire and Warwickshire.
The Environment Agency is advising drivers to avoid low-lying footpaths near waterways.
Flood alerts are in place on the River Lugg, south of Leominster.
An alert also remains in place for the Severn Vyrnwy confluence as well as low lying areas in Market Drayton, Wem and Rodington.
The agency said flood water is affecting roads adjacent to the River Avon between Stanford and Rugby in Warwickshire.
"River levels will remain high for the next few days. We are closely monitoring the situation," it said.
