Weather: Yellow warnings for ice in West Midlands and North West
A yellow weather warning has been issued for ice across the West Midlands and North West regions.
The Met Office warned of icy conditions on untreated surfaces across Warwickshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, the West Midlands, Cheshire and Greater Manchester.
It follows snowy spells on Tuesday night which saw temperatures drop below freezing in some areas.
Wintry conditions are expected to clear throughout the morning.
