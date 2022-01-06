BBC News

Severe weather alert issued to drivers in West Midlands

A severe weather alert has been issued to drivers in the West Midlands.

National Highways advised road users intending to travel through the region to check road conditions before setting out.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place for parts of Staffordshire and Cheshire.

The Met Office said frequent sleet, hail and snow showers may lead to some disruption during Thursday and into Friday morning.

The warning covers areas including Leek, Congleton and Knutsford as well as other parts of the UK.

Longer journey times by road, bus and on rail services are expected, said the Met Office.

