BBC News

A66: Snow closes road amid travel disruption in north of England

Published
Image source, North East Traffic Live
Image caption,
Snow hits Cumbria and Durham causing traffic disruption at the A66

Snow has caused travel disruption in parts of northern England and forced the closure of part of a major trans-Pennine route.

The A66 will be closed for several hours due to compacted snow between the A1(M) at Scotch Corner and the A685 at Brough, Durham Police said.

A spokesman said a snowplough team had been deployed and urged motorists to avoid the area.

Routes at Stainmore on the Durham and Cumbria border are also affected.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

The A590 at the High Low Newton bypass in Cumbria is also blocked due to several vehicle collisions.

In a tweet, Durham Road Policing Unit said: "Please be careful on the roads - slow down, keep your distance and take your time if travelling around."

Pennine routes are also affected on the A689 at Lanehead in Durham.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning of snow and ice for the Midlands and the north-west of England, from Stoke-on-Trent up to the Scottish border.

More on this story