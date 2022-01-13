Consultation into Tamar tolls rise after Covid impact
A public consultation has started on plans to raise tolls for motorists using the Tamar Bridge and the Torpoint Ferry from Plymouth to Cornwall.
The Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee said higher rates were being considered because of less travel as a result of the Covid pandemic and no more government funding support.
Rises were needed because of a "growing financial deficit", it said.
The consultation is under way until 14 February.
'No external funding'
The organisation said its reserves were forecast to be "completely depleted during 2022".
It added that traffic levels were at about 90% of pre-Covid levels and such a decrease was "expected to remain so for some years", so it was "facing a significant and growing financial deficit unless there is intervention to increase income".
A toll rise was considered for the beginning of 2021, but a government grant meant it was deferred.
However, that support had ended "with no prospect of any additional external funding", the committee said.
It is proposing increasing the tolls from £2 to £2.60 for cash users, and from £1 to £1.30 for discounted tags.
Feedback from "a range of key stakeholders including the emergency services, local councils and haulage associations" was also being invited, the committee said.
About 18 million vehicles cross the bridge each year, and two million on the ferries - the UK's busiest inland waterway ferry crossing.
If the changes are adopted, the discounted tag rates should apply early in 2022, but the cash increase would not take effect until January 2023.
The Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry - which connect Devon and Cornwall - are jointly owned and operated by Cornwall Council and Plymouth City Council.
