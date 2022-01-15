Avian flu found in Canada geese in Birmingham
Bird flu has been confirmed in Canada geese in a city's parks.
The A(H5N1) strain of avian influenza has been found in geese in Cannon Hill Park and Witton Lakes in Birmingham, the city council said.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) in the West Midlands said avian flu is also suspected in the deaths of water fowl at the Swanswell and Quinton Pool in Coventry.
People are being urged not to touch any sick or dead wild birds in either area.
Birmingham City Council and the UKHSA is working with Animal and Plant Health Agency and the RSPCA to manage the situation in the city, it said.
Angela Cartwright, Consultant in Communicable Disease Control with the UKHSA in the West Midlands, said although the risk to the public is minimal, it is possible for humans to catch the virus through close contact.
"The risk to the public from this strain of avian flu is very low, this is an infectious virus which spreads among birds and it is very unusual for humans to be affected," she said.
"However, it is possible for humans to catch the virus through close contact with an infected bird, dead or alive.
"Therefore, it is very important that you do not touch any sick or dead wild birds you may find. Equally, you must not touch their droppings, eggs or bedding."
Anyone who finds a sick or dead bird is urged to report it to the council, with anyone who found or touched a dead bird to contact UKHSA's heath protection team so health experts can determine what measures are necessary
