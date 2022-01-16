Military to support Crewe Covid-19 vaccine centre
- Published
Military personnel are being brought in to support a pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinic.
They will assist NHS staff at the walk-in clinic at the Municipal Buildings, on Earle Street in Crewe, which will operate from Tuesday until 22 January.
Cheshire East Council member Arthur Moran said vaccination rates in Crewe were some of the lowest in the area.
Clare Watson, of the Cheshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said she hoped it would mean more people got jabbed.
Ms Watson, the group's accountable officer, said the team at the clinic will be "able to deliver hundreds of vaccinations" including first, second and booster doses of the vaccine.
"It is really important that people get the message out that it is never too late to come forward for the vaccination," she said.
According to government figures, as of 14 January, 69% of people in the town had been given their first dose of the vaccine, 63% had their second dose and 45% had received their third dose.
Mr Moran, vice-chair of the council's adults and health committee, added: "The council actively supports these clinics as all the evidence shows getting vaccinated along with your booster is safe and the most effective way to protect yourself and others."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk