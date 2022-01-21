West Mercia Police: Misconduct finding over officer's systems access
A former PC who searched police systems without a legitimate reason committed gross misconduct, a hearing found.
The chair of the West Mercia Police misconduct hearing said Simon Albutt would have been dismissed if he had not already resigned from the force.
It said he would be added to the College of Policing Barred List.
Deputy Chief Constable Julian Moss said Mr Albutt's actions "breached the standards of behaviour that are essential in serving our communities".
The force confirmed Mr Albutt served with West Mercia Police for 14 years and was based in north Worcestershire, predominantly at Wythall and Rubery, resigning in January.
The searches took place, it said, from August 2019 to January 2020.
