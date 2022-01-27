Sandbach baby born at 23 weeks goes home for first time
A baby born at 23 weeks and weighing just 1lb 7oz (652g) has been able to go home four months after her birth.
Rachel Morgans's daughter Bonnie was born 17 weeks prematurely on 20 September at Leighton Hospital, Crewe.
Complications on the day of the birth led to fears Bonnie would be classed as a miscarriage, but signs of life meant the birth went ahead despite difficulties, Mrs Morgans said.
Now at home in Sandbach, Cheshire, Bonnie was said to be "fantastic".
Mrs Morgans had been unwell and experienced bleeding while carrying and was initially expecting twins, losing Bonnie's unborn sibling earlier in the pregnancy.
Then, on the day of Bonnie's birth, she woke up with more heavy bleeding. An ambulance was called and Bonnie was born a little over an hour later.
But Mrs Morgans, who is also mother to Imogen, 11, and Ralph, two, said Bonnie's early arrival left medics checking whether the frail infant "showed she wants to be there".
While Bonnie being able to breathe alone for a 12-minute period had brought some relief, there was still a "journey" to be faced, Mrs Morgans said of the early days.
Her baby was transferred to Arrowe Park Hospital in Birkenhead, Wirral, and the couple lived in charity accommodation above the ward. During that time, Bonnie suffered a number of complications including two cardiac arrests and a bleed on the brain.
"It was heartbreaking because you're not the only family in there," Mrs Morgans said. "Every family is on their own journey and [Bonnie] seemed to be the poorliest baby all the time."
Bonnie also had to undergo eye surgery at Liverpool Women's Hospital before heading home on 20 January.
"She looks like a normal newborn baby, even though she is four months old," Mrs Morgans said, thanking the hospitals.
Although still on oxygen and some medication, Bonnie is feeding well and said to be enjoying the company of her siblings.
"I never thought we would get to this stage," Mrs Morgans said, adding Bonnie was "used to being the star of the show".
Bonnie has a weekly visit from a home care team and physiotherapy every month to help her meet developmental milestones, and the family knows she will have some eyesight issues and have to cope with the effects of chronic lung disease.
Debbie Edwards, director of midwifery at Wirral Women and Children's Hospital, said: "We are delighted that Bonnie is now able to be at home with her family.
"The expertise of our specialist teams enable us to care for the most vulnerable babies. We really wish Bonnie all the very best now she is home."
