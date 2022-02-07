Council tax: Kent, Surrey and Sussex face increases
- Published
Council taxpayers across the South East are facing increases in their bills again this year.
Surrey County Council has put forward a proposed 4.99% rise, West Sussex 2.99% and East Sussex 1.99%.
Meanwhile, Kent County Council, which is proposing an increase of just under 3%, is considering selling buildings to balance its books.
The rises would be a "double whammy" for working families also facing a rise in National Insurance from April.
Here we take a look at the county and unitary authorities whose council tax rates make up the lion's share of people's tax bills.
Surrey
Surrey County Council's Conservative-led cabinet recommended a 4.99% council tax rise in January.
It would mean a Band D household would have to pay £1,626 for the year, an extra £77.31 a year.
Council leader Tim Oliver said: "Four per cent of this 4.99% increase is all about delivering care to vulnerable residents; this is not about paying for back office costs.
"The rise in the adult social care precept is unavoidable if we want to deliver this ambition and look after residents most in need."
The full council will vote on the budget on 8 February.
West Sussex
West Sussex County Council's portion of the 2022/23 council tax is set to rise by 2.99% - an increase of more than £45 on a Band D bill.
The increase was supported during a meeting of the cabinet on 1 February.
Made up of a 1.99% core increase and a one per cent precept for adult social care, the rise would see Band D bills rise from £1,510.56 to £1,555.74.
The budget goes before the full council on 18 February.
East Sussex
East Sussex councillors looking to set a budget for 2022/23 have proposed a 1.99% increase in its share of the council tax.
There are also plans to increase its adult social care precept by 2.5%, meaning a total increase of £69 per year for a Band D household.
Councillor Nick Bennett, Conservative lead member for resources and climate change, said: "The overall scene is one of a sustainable and balanced budget going into 2022/23, but with significant uncertainty from 23/24 around funding reform, inflation and service development."
The council is not planning to make any cuts that were not already agreed on last year, and has £4m left over from its previous budget.
The council meets to discuss it on 8 February.
Across both counties, Sussex's Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne has already had a £10 per year increase for Band D properties approved, equivalent to a 4.7% rise to take the police precept across Sussex to £224.91.
Kent
Councillors in Kent have been considering selling buildings as part of its attempt to balance its budget.
Councillors have agreed to sell 18,000sq ft of office and laboratory space in Kings Hill, West Malling, after deeming the Gibson Drive site "surplus" to requirements.
The county council will meet to set its budget on 10 February, and is proposing a rise of just under 3%.
Kent Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Scott has increased his share of the tax by 4.58%, raising the policing bill for a Band D property by £10, from £218 to £228.
Mr Scott said the additional funding is required to secure a further increase in police officer numbers, to 4,165, and to invest more in police stations, a new digital system and to cover growing cost pressures caused by Covid.
The South East's two unitary authorities, Medway and Brighton & Hove, are both due to set their budgets on 24 February.
Brighton & Hove City Council is trying to make savings of £10m, and is proposing increasing parking fees and care charges for disabled adults.