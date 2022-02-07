Flood alerts in place amid high Severn water levels
- Published
A flood alert is in place for the River Severn amid high water levels.
The alert, which means flooding is possible, follows heavy rainfall, the Environment Agency (EA) says.
Sites at risk, the EA adds, include low-lying land and roads adjacent the river in Shropshire, from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley, as well as Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth.
In total, four flood alerts are in place across the West Midlands.
River levels are expected to remain high for the next few days and the EA says it is monitoring the situation.
Alerts are also in place for the Severn Vyrnwy confluence at Shropshire's border with Wales, with a risk of flooding to low-lying land and roads adjacent to the river from the border at Llawnt to Shrawardine near Shrewsbury.
Levels have also risen on the Wye in Herefordshire, with flooding thought possible from Hay on Wye to Ross on Wye.
The public is also being advised to avoid using low-lying footpaths and bridges near the River Dove between Rocester in Staffordshire and Clay Mills.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk