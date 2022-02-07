Levelling Up: Police federation criticises noise complaint plans
- Published
Plans to give police more powers to tackle noise complaints will distract from fighting crime, a police federation has said.
The government's "levelling up" strategy says forces in England and Wales will be given "effective" tools to tackle anti-social behaviour.
But South Yorkshire Police Federation said the issue, usually a council remit, would harm its main priorities.
The government has been approached for a response.
In the Safer Neighbourhoods section of the government's 332-page White Paper, it said complaints about noise were highest in the most economically deprived areas.
It said the changes would bring forces in England and Wales in line with their Scottish counterparts.
"Local authorities will retain the statutory responsibility for dealing with noise nuisance, but it is vital that police officers also have effective tools for tackling incidents which constitute crime and anti-social behaviour and which can make life a misery for others," it said.
But Steve Kent, South Yorkshire Police Federation chair, said police had become the only organisation "who can't say no" to dealing with issues traditionally handled by other agencies.
He said: "We have already seen that policing does and is expected to support our overburdened colleagues in the NHS and social services sector - are we now going to be dealing with noise complaints and low-level neighbour disputes as well?
"If crime and protecting the vulnerable is our priority then we should be left to focus on exactly that."
The government document says legislation will be brought forward "when parliamentary time allows".
