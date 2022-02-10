Met Police chief Cressida Dick to step down
- Published
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick is leaving her role, it has been announced.
Dame Cressida said she had been left with "no choice" after London Mayor Sadiq Khan made it clear to her he had no confidence in her leadership.
Last week, the police watchdog found "disgraceful" misogyny, discrimination and sex harassment among some Met PCs.
Dame Cressida, who hours earlier said she had no intention of quitting, has faced multiple controversies.
In a statement, Mr Khan said he was "not satisfied" with Dame Cressida's response to the police watchdog's report, and that she "will be stepping aside" as a result.
Mr Khan thanked the commissioner, the first woman to lead Britain's biggest police force, for her 40-year policing career.
He said he would now "work closely with the home secretary on the appointment of a new commissioner" with an aim to restore trust in the Met.
Dame Cressida, who served in the role for four years, has agreed with the mayor that she will continue to serve for a short time period to enable an orderly handover.