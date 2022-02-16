Albanian people smuggling: Four arrested in ongoing investigation
Four people have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the illegal smuggling of Albanian migrants.
Two women aged 27 and 29 and a man aged 22 were arrested by the National Crime Agency (NCA) in Oxford, and a 34-year-old man was detained in Beckenham, south-east London.
Seven people were also arrested as part of the same investigation in July 2021.
Police believe an organised crime group used lorries and vans to transport individuals from northern France.
The group was alleged to have had contacts in France, Germany, the Netherlands and Poland, with migrants believed to have paid up to £25,000 for passage to the UK.
The latest four suspects were detained on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration.
After being questioned the three arrested in Oxford were released while enquiries continue, and the man detained in Beckenham was released on bail.
NCA branch commander Richard Harrison said: "This is a second phase of arrests made as part of this investigation, which we believe will have significantly disrupted a major organised network involved in the smuggling of large numbers of the people to the UK illegally."
