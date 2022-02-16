Coronavirus: Men deny fraud over unregulated test kits
- Published
Related Topics
Two men have appeared in court accused of selling fake coronavirus test kits.
Ron Huss-Smickler, 40, of Branston Street and Steven Beckford, 38, of Portland Road, both in Birmingham, are charged with fraud.
Both men entered not guilty pleas to fraud when they appeared at Birmingham Crown Court and will be tried on 20 March 2022.
The full charge is fraud by dishonestly making gains through advertising and selling unregulated home test kits.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.