Coronavirus: Men deny fraud over unregulated test kits

A stock covid test image. Ron Huss-Smickler and Steven Beckford are accused of selling fake test kits

Two men have appeared in court accused of selling fake coronavirus test kits.

Ron Huss-Smickler, 40, of Branston Street and Steven Beckford, 38, of Portland Road, both in Birmingham, are charged with fraud.

Both men entered not guilty pleas to fraud when they appeared at Birmingham Crown Court and will be tried on 20 March 2022.

The full charge is fraud by dishonestly making gains through advertising and selling unregulated home test kits.

