Storm Eunice: Travel warnings in South East as strong winds hit region
- Published
Warnings have been issued for people intending to travel in the South East as Storm Eunice hits the region.
The alerts come as the Met Office issued a new red warning for wind - the highest level - to cover the South East from 10.00 GMT until 15:00.
Ferries between Dover and Calais are suspended, the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge is closed, and warnings have been issued over driving high vehicles.
A Kent transport official said driving conditions "will likely be dangerous".
Kent County Council senior highways manager Toby Howe said: "Gusts could peak at over 80mph, making it likely to be the most powerful weather systems we have seen in Kent for many years.
"Driving conditions across the county will likely be dangerous at times, especially for high-sided vehicles. Some bridges will shut and roads and rail lines could be blocked by fallen trees and debris.
"I urge everyone to take sensible precautions to keep safe."
⚠️⚠️🔴 Another Red Weather Warning Issued 🔴⚠️⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) February 18, 2022
Another Red Weather Warning has been issued for much of the south and southeast for #StormEunice.
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Advice 👉 https://t.co/JFRa8CtfWY
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/yXcegW7Mh5
P&O and DFDS have cancelled all Dover to Calais crossings, and other ferry services are being severely disrupted.
National Highways said the QEII bridge has been closed due to the strong winds.
The bridge is part of the Dartford Crossing, linking the M25 at Dartford in Kent and Tilbury in Essex.
Warnings were also issued that high-sided vehicles, along with caravans and motorcycles, could be blown over on several roads in the region.
The roads include the M27 between junction eight and nine (Hedge End to Locks Heath), the A27 Shoreham Flyover - near to Hove and Brighton, the A2 Jubilee Way near to Dover, the M2 between junction two and three, and the A249 at Kings Ferry and Sheppey Crossing.
Emergency services have called on people not to travel if they can.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said on Twitter: "Please stay at home where possible and if you do have to go out, avoid going near buildings/trees/fences."