Storm Eunice: Power cut victims helped by communities
- Published
People still experiencing power cuts two days after Storm Eunice in Devon and Cornwall have been seeking support from neighbours and community centres.
Fire stations have also been letting people come in to get hot water, as well as charge phones and devices.
More than 4,000 homes are still without power.
Western Power Distribution said staff had been working non-stop to get power back on, faced with challenging repairs and clearances.
'Worst storm'
Caroline Bullock and her mother, 91, have been without power since Friday morning.
Ms Bullock, who lives in Rewe, near Exeter, said Western Power had told them the "earliest" the power would be fixed is "11:30 on Monday morning".
Because their water comes from a bore hole powered by an electric pump, Ms Bullock and her mother, Kathleen, who lives next door, have been relying on friends and neighbours to deliver food and water.
"We will be very pleased when this is all over," she said.
The Devon and Somerset Fire Service responded to 73 incidents in 24 hours - and 459 incidents over the past seven days, including 20 rescues.
The fire service also warned people should not risk carbon monoxide poisoning by using portable gas cookers and barbecues indoors.
Western Power operations director Graham Halladay said: "We know that our customers are really struggling - it is cold, and being without power can be hugely disruptive and very worrying.
"We have simply never seen damage on this scale before - it is the worst storm in decades."
The majority of customers affected by Storm Eunice in Cornwall and Devon had been expected to have their electricity restored by midnight on Sunday, utilities said.
However, further weather warnings issued by the Met Office are anticipated to create additional challenges.
High gusts were recorded as Storm Franklin, which has caused flooding and evacuation across the UK, swept across the South West.
Winds of 74mph (120km/h) were recorded in North Wyke in Devon before 06:00 GMT.
Western Power said it was staying in touch with the most vulnerable customers and continuing to liaise with the British Red Cross and the National Caterers Association, which were providing welfare support.
Steve Cross, from Western Power, also said the company had received reports of gazebos and trampolines in power lines.
Leigh Weaver, who has been without power in Perranarworthal, Cornwall, said the "inconvenience has been huge".
The family have had to eat out and lost all their frozen food, he said.
The town hall in Wadebridge was opened on Sunday to provide residents with hot drinks, phone charging and wi-fi to get in touch "with loved ones", said Councillor Amanda Pennington from Cornwall Council.
Fire stations across Cornwall have also been open to the public to allow people to get hot water, charge their devices and "have a chat with your local crews", Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service tweeted.
