In Pictures: Flooding caused by the River Severn

River levels have started to peak in Shrewsbury

Photographs show the extent of flooding to towns in Shropshire and Worcestershire.

Dozens of properties near the River Severn in Ironbridge and Bewdley have been evacuated.

The Environment Agency (EA) has issued severe flood warnings, meaning a "danger to life" as the temporary flood defences in both towns face being overtopped.

Major incidents have also been declared as river levels continue to rise, West Mercia Police said.

Many properties in Shrewsbury are also flooded, with roads in Worcester also affected.

The EA has urged homeowners to be prepared for significant flooding until Wednesday.

Images taken around the area show the scale of the water, which follows heavy rain during storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin last week.

Canoes have been used to help get through waters in Coleham, Shrewsbury
Many roads into Shrewsbury have been closed, with train services also affected
Coleham in Shrewsbury has flooded over the last three years
A severe weather warning, which means danger to life, is in place in Ironbridge
River levels in Ironbridge are expected to peak on Tuesday
Around 60 properties along the riverside in Ironbridge and surrounding areas have been evacuated
Telford & Wrekin Council's leader has called for more permanent defences for Ironbridge
River levels could remain high in the coming days, the Environment Agency says
On Monday, Shropshire Council's leader said she expected around 500 and 600 homes will flood over the coming days
A major incident is declared in Bewdley and Ironbridge
Bewdley also has a severe flood warning, with the Environment Agency concerned temporary barriers will not hold back the water
Centres have been set up to provide support to people affected by flooding in Shrewsbury

