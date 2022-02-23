Huge community orchard planned along West Midlands canal network
- Published
Volunteers are helping to create one of the longest ever community orchards by planting fruit trees along the canal network in the West Midlands.
Once planted, the 3,000 trees will span 50 miles from Wolverhampton, to Birmingham and out to Worcester, the Canal and River Trust said.
The public will be able to pick and eat the fruit for free, the trust said.
Plums and pears have been planted, but in warmer city areas more exotic plants like figs and apricots will be used.
Paul Wilkinson, senior ecologist with the trust, said: "We want to create a corridor from Wolverhampton to Worcester with pocket orchards and it's just, personally, I've got fond memories of a child, scrumping, and I think it's a brilliant way with nature."
Some of the new trees will be used to re-establish hedgerows and to form living fences along towpaths.
The planting is being partly paid for by the government's Green Recovery Challenge fund and the trust said it welcomed help from volunteers.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk